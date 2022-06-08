Relievers Mears and Hembree to Rehab in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced today that right-handed relief pitchers Nick Mears and Heath Hembree will join Indianapolis on rehab assignments for today's afternoon affair against Columbus. They will be the sixth and seventh major league rehabbers to appear with the Indians this season, following outfielder Anthony Alford, infielder Kevin Newman, and pitchers Sam Howard, Max Kranick and Duane Underwood Jr.

Mears, 25, began the 2022 season on the 60-day injured list after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow in February. His rehab assignment began on May 25 with Single-A Bradenton where he made four relief appearances with the Marauders, going 1-0 with just one walk and one hit surrendered with six strikeouts in 4.0 shutout innings.

After making his major league debut on Aug. 8, 2020 vs. Detroit, Mears split the 2021 season between Indianapolis and Pittsburgh. In 17 Triple-A appearances, he went 2-2 with a 5.30 ERA (11er/18.2ip) and 25 strikeouts. With the Pirates, he owns a career 5.08 ERA (16er/28.1ip) and 30 strikeouts in 34 appearances.

Mears was originally signed by Pittsburgh as a non-drafted free agent out of Sacramento (Calif.) Community College.

Hembree, 33, was placed on the 15-day injured list on May 24 (retroactive to May 21) with a right calf strain and begins his major league rehab assignment today. He appeared in 17 games with the Pirates prior to his injury and went 2-0 with an 8.10 ERA (12er/13.1ip) and 10 strikeouts. In 348 career major league appearances across six organizations, he is 20-12 with a 4.34 ERA (167er/346.0ip) and 11 saves.

The former Boston farmhand has made one career appearance at Victory Field on May 18, 2015 with Pawtucket. He fanned a pair of Indians batters in 1.0 perfect frame.

Hembree was signed by Pittsburgh as a free agent on March 15, 2022. He was originally selected by San Francisco in the fifth round (168th overall) of the 2010 First-Year Player Draft and made his major league debut with the Giants on Sept. 3, 2013 at San Diego.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

