Game Information: Columbus Clippers (33-22) vs. Indianapolis Indians (27-26)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:35 PM ET (rain delayed to 2:20 PM ET start)

GAME #54 / Home #25: Columbus Clippers (33-22) vs. Indianapolis Indians (27-26)

PROBABLES: LHP Tanner Tully (4-0, 4.29) vs. RHP Miguel Yajure (0-0, 6.75)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / The Dot

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The first four batters of the game for the Indians each hit safely in an explosive five-run first inning, and they never looked back to take Game 1 of the six-game series vs. Columbus, 9-6. An RBI single by Ji-Hwan Bae, two-run double by Mason Martin and a pair of walks drove the Clippers' starter Adam Scott out of the game with only one out. Jamie Ritchie drew the third consecutive walk with the bases loaded to score Martin, and Jared Oliva capped the scoring in the frame with a sacrifice fly. Indy didn't stop there as Rodolfo Castro extended the lead to six runs with a solo homer in the third. Columbus got on the board with a two-run homer by heavy-hitter Bobby Bradley, which began three consecutive run-scoring frames for the Clippers. Canaan Smith-Njigba, who led the Indians offense in the win, drove in his second and third RBI of the evening with a two-run single in the seventh to extend the Indy lead to 9-5.

RODOLFO'S ROCKET: Rodolfo Castro picked up right where he left off since being recalled by Pittsburgh on 5/12, hitting his third Triple-A home run and second in two games with Indianapolis - his last coming on 5/10 at Charlotte. In five games prior to begin recalled, Castro was hitting .316 (6-for-19) with six walks and six strikeouts, three stolen bases and a .974 OPS. In 21 games with Pittsburgh from 5/12-6/4, Castro hit .197 (14-for-71) with four extra-base hits.

CANAAN CONTINUES: Canaan Smith-Njigba has now reached base safely in 35 of his last 36 games since beginning a career-high and league-leading 28-game on-base streak on 4/22. After having the 28-gamer snapped on 5/27 at St. Paul, the corner outfielder is working a seven-game hitting streak, the longest active streak among Indians batters. Since 4/22, Smith-Njigba is hitting .294 (37-for-126) with a .414 on-base percentage and .835 OPS. He is hitting .273 (45-for-165) and ranks among league leaders in doubles (T-7th, 14) and walks (T-10th, 29).

ONEIL ON IT: Oneil Cruz reached base safely in three of his five plate appearances last night with a single to extend his on-base streak to 11 games since 5/22 vs. Toledo with at least one base hit in 10 of his last 11. In that time span, Cruz owns a .333 average (15-for-45) with five multi-hit performances, five of his eight home runs this season, seven RBI and a 1.090 OPS. Since 5/15, Cruz is hitting .312 (20-for-64) with seven extra-base hits and 13 RBI.

BLIGH GUY: Bligh Madris singled to extend his on-base streak to 15 games. Since 5/20 vs. Toledo, the beginning of his on-base streak, he has hit safely in 13 of 14 games with an official at-bat and is hitting .347 (17-for-46) with eight extra-base hits, a .458 on-base percentage and 1.131 OPS. From 8/26-10/3/21, Madris recorded a team and career-high 26-game on-base streak and hit .320 (32-for-100) with 10 doubles and two home runs, a stretch which included a team-high 15-game hitting streak. He also finished the 2021 season tied with teammate Chris Sharpe for the most doubles by an Indians batter (25).

STARTING AHEAD: The Indians scored first for the 11th time in their last 13 games last night and got out to a commanding lead they would not relinquish. They are no stranger to jumping out to early leads, scoring first in 34 of 53 games this season. In games where they score first, the Indians are 20-14 and overall have surrendered leads that have led to 16 losses.

TODAY: Indianapolis will look to build on an early series lead vs. Columbus today at 1:35 PM ET. The Indians faced the Clippers 11 times during the 2021 campaign and won the season series, 6-5, thanks to a 4-2 record at Victory Field that included a doubleheader sweep. Right-hander Miguel Yajure (0-0, 6.75) will come off the 7-day injured list to start for Indy against Columbus southpaw Tanner Tully (4-0, 4.29). Tully's lone appearance against Indy came in relief on June 5, 2021 at Victory Field, and the Indians won 3-2 after he surrendered two earned runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

YA-HOO'S BACK: Miguel Yajure will make his first appearance since 5/14 at Charlotte and third overall with Indianapolis today against Columbus after a stint on the injured list. He exited his last start after recording just two outs, and was charged with two runs on one hit and four walks. After beginning the season with Pittsburgh, Yajure made his Indians season debut on 5/8 and fanned five batters over 2.0 one-hit innings.

YOU'VE BEEN HERE BEFORE: The Pittsburgh Pirates announced today that right-handed relief pitcher Nick Mears had his rehab assignment transferred from Single-A Bradenton to Indianapolis ahead of today's matinee against Columbus. He began the 2022 season on the 60-day injured list after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow in February. His rehab assignment began on May 25 and he made four relief appearances with the Marauders, going 1-0 with just one walk and one hit surrendered with six strikeouts in 4.0 shutout innings. After making his major league debut on Aug. 8, 2020 vs. Detroit, Mears split the 2021 season between Indianapolis and Pittsburgh. In 17 Triple-A appearances, he went 2-2 with a 5.30 ERA (11er/18.2ip) and 25 strikeouts. With the Pirates, he owns a career 5.08 ERA (16er/28.1ip)and 30 strikeouts in 34 appearances.

HEATER HERE: The Pirates also announced that right-hander Heath Hembree will begin a rehab assignment at Victory Field today. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on May 24 (retroactive to May 21) with a right calf strain. He appeared in 17 games with the Pirates prior to his injury and went 2-0 with an 8.10 ERA (12er/13.1ip) and 10 strikeouts. In 348 career major league appearances across six organizations, he is 20-12 with a 4.34 ERA (167er/346.0ip) and 11 saves. The former Boston farmhand has made one career appearance at Victory Field on May 18, 2015 with Pawtucket. He fanned a pair of Indians batters in 1.0 perfect frame.

THIS DATE IN 2000: The third inning at Ottawa was an offensive outpour for the Indians as they already led the Lynx, 2-1. Starting pitcher Everett Stull highlighted the inning with a grand slam and was one of two Indians players that drove in four runs (also Kevin Barker). Outfielders Damon Hollins and Chris Jones each finished the game with four hits. Stull also limited Ottawa to four runs in 6.0 innings.

