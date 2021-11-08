Reign's Martin Frk Named AHL Player of the Week

Ontario Reign forward Martin Frk

SPRINGFIELD, MA - The American Hockey League announced Monday that Ontario Reign forward Martin Frk has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 7, 2021.

Frk recorded four goals and six assists for 10 points in three games last week, taking over the league scoring lead while helping the Reign stay unbeaten in regulation this season. It is the first time in his nine-year pro career that he has been chosen for the league honor.

On Wednesday evening, Frk scored twice and added two assists as Ontario recorded a 5-2 victory at Henderson. He registered another four-point performance on Saturday, with two more goals and two more assists in a 6-3 Reign win at Bakersfield. And on Sunday, Frk tallied two assists for his fourth consecutive multiple-point game to help Ontario defeat Colorado, 4-3.

Frk has scored a league-leading eight goals and is tied for first with 16 points in 10 games this season for Ontario, which sits atop the Western Conference with a record of 9-0-0-1. The Pelhrimov, Czech Republic native has totaled 105 goals and 91 assists for 196 points in 288 career AHL games with Ontario and Grand Rapids, and has added 25 points in 30 postseason outings, winning a Calder Cup championship with the Griffins in 2017. Frk represented the Reign at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario, where he shattered an AHL Skills Competition record with a shot clocked at 109.2 miles per hour.

Originally a second-round choice by Detroit in the 2012 NHL Draft, Frk has played 118 games in the National Hockey League with Carolina, Detroit and Los Angeles, recording 18 goals and 21 assists for 39 points.

Frk and the Reign will travel to Tucson this week for a two-game series against the Roadrunners beginning Friday night at 6 p.m. PST. Ontario returns home to Toyota Arena to face the Stockton Heat for two games on Sunday, November 21 and Monday, November 22.

