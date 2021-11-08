Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Alex Dubeau to PTO

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed goaltender Alex Dubeau to a professional tryout contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have released forward Tyler Bird from his PTO.

Dubeau, 27, has played in one game with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL. Last season, he skated in 26 games with the South Carolina Stingrays posting a 16-4-5 record with a 2.84 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.

The 5-foot-11, 174-pound goaltender has played in 73 career ECHL games with the Solar Bears, Stingrays, Brampton Beast and Fort Wayne Komets since 2018 tallying a 40-22-9 record with a 3.05 goals-against average and .902 save percentage. Dubeau has also played in three AHL games with the Belleville Senators in 2019-20 recording a 1-2-0 record to go along with a 3.71 goal-against average and .896 save percentage.

