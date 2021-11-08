Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Andrej Sustr from Syracuse Crunch
November 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Andrej Sustr from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Sustr, 30, has skated in eight games for the Lightning this season, posting one goal and two penalty minutes to go along with a +1 rating. The Plzen, Czech Republic native has skated in 331 career NHL games with the Lightning and Anaheim Ducks over eight seasons, collecting 11 goals and 64 points to go along with 149 penalty minutes.
