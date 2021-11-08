Heat, Barracuda Announce Pair of Schedule Updates

STOCKTON, Calif. - The American Hockey League announced today two schedule updates for games between the Stockton Heat and San Jose Barracuda.

The rescheduled game from October 31, postponed due to roster constraints for the Barracuda resulting from league COVID-19 protocols, will take place on Tuesday, December 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Stockton Arena.

All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored at the December 7 game. Fans who wish to request refunds for the game may do so via the point of purchase.

Additionally, the contest between Stockton and San Jose at the SAP Center on December 29 will now be played at 5 p.m.

