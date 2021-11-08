Comets Announce Details of Annual Military Appreciation Game

Utica, NY - On Thursday, November 11, at 3:00 PM, the Utica Comets will hold their annual Military Appreciation game to honor our local Veterans and the sacrifices they have made and continue to make to protect our country. The matinée game, which takes place on Veterans Day, will welcome many Veterans, Purple Heart Recipients, and Gold Star families to the Adirondack Bank Center to watch the Comets face off against the Syracuse Crunch. The theme for this year's game is 'Honor and Remember,' with the Comets focusing on honoring and remembering the sacrifice of our military's fallen heroes and their families.

The celebration kicks off at 12:30 PM on the Veterans Plaza of the Adirondack Bank Center with an annual ceremony. The ceremony will include a wreath laying, as well as the unveiling of several Veteran-related additions to the plaza that will be built upon in the coming years. The ceremony is open to the public. 72 Tavern & Grill will open at 11am to accommodate fans and attendees.

As doors open, fans can enjoy a selection of military-themed apparel at the Team Store, including hats, jackets, and a limited-edition pin. Any Veteran in attendance is also able to claim a free 'Honor and Remember' hat at the fan zone as a thank you for their service.

The Comets will then take the ice in their first theme jersey of the 2021-22 season. A new take on the Comets brand, the jersey will feature a camouflage print and a modified red and black crest. Additionally, each player will wear a unique military patch on their shoulders, representing a certain branch or unit that may have special meaning to them. A select few game-worn jerseys will be live auctioned immediately following the game, with proceeds to benefit local military organizations and future upgrades to our Veteran's plaza.

A puck drop with representatives from each major conflict dating back to WWII will kick off the night in addition to a color guard and special National Anthem performance. Several Veteran resource organizations will be located throughout the concourse for Veterans and their families.

"Veteran's Day is a special day for those that have served our great country," said Rick Redmond, General Manager of the Adirondack Bank Center. "For me, being involved in honoring those that have served is humbling and I feel privileged for being able to continue to serve our local Veterans and their families."

The Comets are asking for help from our fans to support our food, textile, and cell phone for Soldiers initiative prior to entering the game on Thursday. Stations will be set up on the Veteran's Plaza to donate those items. All those who donate will be entered for a chance to win a Comets Veteran's Day Fan Pack.

Finally, in partnership with AIS, the Comets are offering complimentary tickets to the game for all Veterans who have served. Please contact the Comets box office at 315-790-9070 to claim your tickets.

