Matt Strome Joins Phantoms from Reading

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that forward Matt Strome has been reassigned by the Philadelphia Flyers to the Phantoms from the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Additionally, defenseman Nick Seeler has been loaned to the Phantoms from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Strome, 22, is a 6'4" left wing and center who has played in six games with Reading this season scoring three goals with four assists for seven points.

The third-year pro was a Round 4 selection of the Flyers in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft from the Hamilton Bulldogs of the OHL.

Strome played in three games with the Phantoms last season scoring one goal. And he also played in 26 games in the ECHL with Greenville (SC) Swamp Rabbits posting 3-4-7. He has played 28 career games with the Phantoms scoring 3-4-7.

Seeler, 28, has played in nine games with the Philadelphia Flyers this season. He has also appeared on the Phantoms' roster earlier this year but has yet to appear in any games with Lehigh Valley. The Eden Prairie, Minn. native has played in 114 NHL games with Minnesota, Philadelphia and Chicago and also has 112 AHL games with the Iowa Wild where he has scored 2-17-19.

The Phantoms road-swing continues on Wednesday night at the Hershey Bears and on Friday at the Providence Bruins. The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to PPL Center on Saturday against the first-place Springfield Thunderbirds with the return of the Saturday Night Hockey Live concet series featuring Stacy Gabel performing between periods. Tickets are avilable at PPL Center.com.

