Belleville Sens to Host Kids Day on November 14

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are ready to welcome families back to the CAA Arena, for the first Kids Day of the 2021-22 season, on Sunday November 14, 2021.

Kids Day festivities include poster making and colouring stations, temporary tattoos, a scavenger hunt with fun prizes and more! The Senators will also be raising funds for The Children's Foundation and will welcome members of the foundation to centre ice for the ceremonial puck drop.

The Children's Foundation's programs and services aim to education and inspire the community to effect change and bring people and financial resources together, to improve the quality of life for high-risk children and youth in Hastings, Northumberland, and Prince Edward Counties.

"We are excited to partner with the Children's Foundation again this season as one of our 50/50 charitable groups by raising funds and awareness during our Kids Day games," said Belleville Sens Vice President of Sales and Marketing Breanne Matthews. "An afternoon game is the perfect opportunity for us to showcase our family friendly activations and atmosphere, while introducing children and youth throughout the Bay of Quinte and beyond to the future Ottawa Senators, right here in Belleville".

Children's Foundation Executive Director Kim Henry says the foundation is pleased to link up with the Belleville Sens again, to continue to make a difference for kids in our community.

"Together we are helping support kids and youth experience the enjoyment, excitement, and entertainment of watching a Belleville Senators hockey game, something that is not always possible for them. While at the game, they are just like any other kid, cheering on their hometown team and dreaming of one day being in the players 'skates'."

The Senators will also host Kids Day games on Sunday December 5, 2021, against the Manitoba Moose and on Family Day, Monday February 21, 2021, against the Syracuse Crunch.

Single game tickets for all Belleville Senators home games are available via Ticketmaster, with more information on exclusive and exciting group experiences available by visiting bellevillesens.com.

