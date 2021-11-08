Griffins Release Max Humitz from PTO
November 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Max Humitz
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday released left wing Max Humitz from his professional tryout.
The second-year pro made his AHL season debut on Nov. 5 at Iowa and registered an assist. Humitz also appeared on Nov. 6 at Rockford and totaled two shots. The Livonia, Mich., native now has skated in 10 career games with Grand Rapids, totaling six points (3-3-6) and two penalty minutes.
Humitz will return to the Kalamazoo Wings in the ECHL, where he bagged two points (2-0-2) and a plus-one rating through three games to begin the year.
Single-game tickets are on sale now. Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Max Humitz
(Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2021
- Wolves Insider: Meet Chicago's Red-Hot Blueliner - Chicago Wolves
- Heat, Barracuda Announce Pair of Schedule Updates - Stockton Heat
- Griffins Release Max Humitz from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Reassigns Bennett and Zmolek to Heartlanders - Iowa Wild
- Devils Assign Studenic and Gauthier to Comets - Utica Comets
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Alex Dubeau to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Ranta Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Ontario's Martin Frk Named AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Reign's Martin Frk Named AHL Player of the Week - Ontario Reign
- Matt Strome Joins Phantoms from Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blackhawks Recall Forward Reese Johnson from IceHogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Weekly Report: Offensive Barrage, Rookies Keep Producing and More - Charlotte Checkers
- Belleville Sens to Host Kids Day on November 14 - Belleville Senators
- Comets Announce Details of Annual Military Appreciation Game - Utica Comets
- IceHogs Celebrate Military Appreciation Night Friday; Homestand Picks Back up this Week - Rockford IceHogs
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Andrej Sustr from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Hershey Bears to Host Hometown Heroes Night on Wednesday - Hershey Bears
- McCartney, Soderstrom Assigned to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Griffins Stories
- Griffins Release Max Humitz from PTO
- Red Wings Reassign Joe Veleno to Grand Rapids
- Grand Rapids Griffins Take Care of Business Away from Home against Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Get First Road Win in an Overtime Thriller
- Griffins Host School Day Game and Military Appreciation Night