Griffins Release Max Humitz from PTO

Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Max Humitz

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday released left wing Max Humitz from his professional tryout.

The second-year pro made his AHL season debut on Nov. 5 at Iowa and registered an assist. Humitz also appeared on Nov. 6 at Rockford and totaled two shots. The Livonia, Mich., native now has skated in 10 career games with Grand Rapids, totaling six points (3-3-6) and two penalty minutes.

Humitz will return to the Kalamazoo Wings in the ECHL, where he bagged two points (2-0-2) and a plus-one rating through three games to begin the year.

