IceHogs Celebrate Military Appreciation Night Friday; Homestand Picks Back up this Week

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 1-1-0-0

Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids

Forward Brett Connolly capitalized on the power play in the final minute of the second period to pull the Rockford IceHogs (2-5-0-0) within striking distance, but the Grand Rapids Griffins (4-4-0-1) held on for a 2-1 victory on Opening Night at BMO Harris Bank Center Saturday evening. Recap & Highlights

Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba

Forward Lukas Reichel netted a hat trick and goalie Malcolm Subban provided 34 saves to send the Rockford IceHogs (3-5-0-0) over the Manitoba Moose (5-4-1-0) 4-3 at BMO Harris Bank Center Sunday afternoon. Recap & Highlights

2021-22 Season Numbers

Record: 3-5-0-0 (6th Place, Central Division)

Home: 1-1-0-0

Away: 2-4-0-0

Last 10 Games: 3-5-0-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Goals: Lukas Reichel (6)

Assists: Nicolas Beaudin, Brett Connolly (4)

Points: Lukas Reichel (8)

Penalty Minutes: Nicolas Beaudin (14)

Power-Play Goals: Lukas Reichel, Alex Nylander, Brett Connolly (1)

Power-Play Assists: Brett Connolly (2)

Power-Play Points: Brett Connolly (3)

Shorthanded Goals: N/A (0)

Shorthanded Assists: N/A (0)

Shorthanded Points: N/A (0)

Game-Winning Goals: Alex Nylander, Jakub Pour, Lukas Reichel (1)

Wins: Arvid Soderblom (2)

GAA: Arvid Soderblom (3.53)

SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.918)

League Leaders

Forward Lukas Reichel is tied for tied for fifth in the American Hockey League and tied for first among rookies with six goals. His eight points (6G, 2A) is ninth among AHL rookies.

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom is 10th in the AHL with 157 saves and ninth with 171 shots against.

Forward Dmitri Osipov is tied for second in the AHL with two major penalties.

IceHogs Notes

Hogs Salute Armed Forces on Military Appreciation Night

The Rockford IceHogs salute the men and women of our Armed Forces on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. against the Chicago Wolves on Military Appreciation Night! The IceHogs also celebrate their first $2 Bud Light Friday featuring $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy IceHogs Tickets

Reichel Hat Trick Propels IceHogs to Victory

On Sunday, IceHogs forward and Chicago Blackhawks prospect Lukas Reichel netted his first AHL hat trick, helping the IceHogs defeat the Manitoba Moose, 4-3, at BMO Harris Bank Center. He is the first IceHogs player to net a hat trick since Brandon Pirri's three-goal game against the Chicago Wolves on Apr. 7, 2021. It is the 25th IceHogs hat trick in their AHL history and the 16th to be scored at BMO Harris Bank Center. Watch Reichel's Hat Trick

Connolly Heating Up

With an assist in Sunday's win over the Moose, forward Brett Connolly extended his personal point streak to three games with a goal and three assists for four points. He is the first IceHogs player this season to have a point streak.

Sorensen Earns Win No. 1

Just over 24 hours after being named Interim Head Coach of the IceHogs, Anders Sorensen earned his first win behind the bench in the victory against Manitoba. Sorensen is in his fourth season as an IceHogs coach, previously serving as an assistant coach from 2018-21 and was promoted to Associate Head Coach this past offseason.

Meijer First Goal Fundraiser

When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. This season's donation to Rock House Kids is currently at $150 after Reichel earned the IceHogs third game-opening goal of the season on Sunday!

This Week

IceHogs vs. Iowa Wild

Wednesday, Nov. 10

7:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Buy Tickets

Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

IceHogs vs. Chicago Wolves

Military Appreciation Night; $2 Bud Light Friday

Friday, Nov. 12

7:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Buy Tickets

Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Second of 12 meetings this season; 1-0-0-0 head-to-head record; 5-3 win at Chicago on Oct. 16

