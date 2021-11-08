IceHogs Celebrate Military Appreciation Night Friday; Homestand Picks Back up this Week
November 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Week That Was...
Previous Week's Record: 1-1-0-0
Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids
Forward Brett Connolly capitalized on the power play in the final minute of the second period to pull the Rockford IceHogs (2-5-0-0) within striking distance, but the Grand Rapids Griffins (4-4-0-1) held on for a 2-1 victory on Opening Night at BMO Harris Bank Center Saturday evening. Recap & Highlights
Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba
Forward Lukas Reichel netted a hat trick and goalie Malcolm Subban provided 34 saves to send the Rockford IceHogs (3-5-0-0) over the Manitoba Moose (5-4-1-0) 4-3 at BMO Harris Bank Center Sunday afternoon. Recap & Highlights
2021-22 Season Numbers
Record: 3-5-0-0 (6th Place, Central Division)
Home: 1-1-0-0
Away: 2-4-0-0
Last 10 Games: 3-5-0-0
Streak: 1-0-0-0
Goals: Lukas Reichel (6)
Assists: Nicolas Beaudin, Brett Connolly (4)
Points: Lukas Reichel (8)
Penalty Minutes: Nicolas Beaudin (14)
Power-Play Goals: Lukas Reichel, Alex Nylander, Brett Connolly (1)
Power-Play Assists: Brett Connolly (2)
Power-Play Points: Brett Connolly (3)
Shorthanded Goals: N/A (0)
Shorthanded Assists: N/A (0)
Shorthanded Points: N/A (0)
Game-Winning Goals: Alex Nylander, Jakub Pour, Lukas Reichel (1)
Wins: Arvid Soderblom (2)
GAA: Arvid Soderblom (3.53)
SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.918)
League Leaders
Forward Lukas Reichel is tied for tied for fifth in the American Hockey League and tied for first among rookies with six goals. His eight points (6G, 2A) is ninth among AHL rookies.
Goaltender Arvid Soderblom is 10th in the AHL with 157 saves and ninth with 171 shots against.
Forward Dmitri Osipov is tied for second in the AHL with two major penalties.
IceHogs Notes
Hogs Salute Armed Forces on Military Appreciation Night
The Rockford IceHogs salute the men and women of our Armed Forces on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. against the Chicago Wolves on Military Appreciation Night! The IceHogs also celebrate their first $2 Bud Light Friday featuring $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy IceHogs Tickets
Reichel Hat Trick Propels IceHogs to Victory
On Sunday, IceHogs forward and Chicago Blackhawks prospect Lukas Reichel netted his first AHL hat trick, helping the IceHogs defeat the Manitoba Moose, 4-3, at BMO Harris Bank Center. He is the first IceHogs player to net a hat trick since Brandon Pirri's three-goal game against the Chicago Wolves on Apr. 7, 2021. It is the 25th IceHogs hat trick in their AHL history and the 16th to be scored at BMO Harris Bank Center. Watch Reichel's Hat Trick
Connolly Heating Up
With an assist in Sunday's win over the Moose, forward Brett Connolly extended his personal point streak to three games with a goal and three assists for four points. He is the first IceHogs player this season to have a point streak.
Sorensen Earns Win No. 1
Just over 24 hours after being named Interim Head Coach of the IceHogs, Anders Sorensen earned his first win behind the bench in the victory against Manitoba. Sorensen is in his fourth season as an IceHogs coach, previously serving as an assistant coach from 2018-21 and was promoted to Associate Head Coach this past offseason.
Meijer First Goal Fundraiser
When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. This season's donation to Rock House Kids is currently at $150 after Reichel earned the IceHogs third game-opening goal of the season on Sunday!
This Week
IceHogs vs. Iowa Wild
Wednesday, Nov. 10
7:00 p.m. CT
BMO Harris Bank Center
Buy Tickets
Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current
IceHogs vs. Chicago Wolves
Military Appreciation Night; $2 Bud Light Friday
Friday, Nov. 12
7:00 p.m. CT
BMO Harris Bank Center
Buy Tickets
Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current
Preview: Second of 12 meetings this season; 1-0-0-0 head-to-head record; 5-3 win at Chicago on Oct. 16
