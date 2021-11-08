Blackhawks Recall Forward Reese Johnson from IceHogs
November 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled forward Reese Johnson from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Johnson, 23, has appeared in six games with the Blackhawks this season. The Regina, Saskatchewan native has also registered two points (1G, 1A) in five games with Rockford.
