Hershey Bears to Host Hometown Heroes Night on Wednesday

(Hershey, PA) -The Hershey Bears will host Hometown Heroes Night this Wednesday, Nov. 10 as they face-off with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at GIANT Center at 7 p.m. This special evening will honor military, police, firefighters, EMS, and those on the front lines helping fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the generosity of local partners such as D&H Distributing, tickets to Wednesday's Hometown Heroes Night have been donated to military members and veterans through the Hershey Bears Seats for Soldiers and Veterans program. Those who protect our freedom, including the USO and Naval Support in Mechanicsburg, will be honored throughout Wednesday's game.

Frontline workers will also be recognized during the evening. Representatives from Penn State Health will be on hand, and Wednesday's ceremonial puck drop will be made by Dr. Matthew Silvis. A team doctor for the Bears, Silvis has played an instrumental role in keeping the team safe, as well as helping the local community in the fight against COVID-19.

The Central PA Blood Bank will also be on-site on Wednesday for fans to make donations for those in need.

The first 5,000 fans at Wednesday's game receive a Fan Clapper, courtesy of Penn State Health. Limited edition Hometown Heroes pucks will be available in the Hershey Sports store for $8.99, and a special t-shirt to commemorate the evening will be sold, with 100% of proceeds going to the Hometown Heroes Foundation.

Tickets are available for this can't-miss event online at HersheyBears.com or at the GIANT Center Box Office.

