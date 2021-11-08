Iowa Reassigns Bennett and Zmolek to Heartlanders

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced the team has reassigned forward Kris Bennett and defenseman Riese Zmolek to the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL.

Bennett, 25 (1/6/96), played in four games with Iowa after being recalled on Oct. 28, 2021. In three games with the Heartlanders this season, he has recorded five points (3-2=5).

Zmolek, 25 (9/12/96), played in two games with Iowa after being recalled on Oct. 28, 2021. He has also played in three games for the Heartlanders this season.

Iowa plays at the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

