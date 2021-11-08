Devils Assign Studenic and Gauthier to Comets

Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today that forwards Marian Studenic and Frederik Gauthier have been loaned to the Utica Comets.

Studenic, 23, hails from Holic, Slovakia and skated in five games for the Devils this season without registering a point. Previously in the AHL with the Binghamton Devils, Studenic skated in 123 games registering 23 goals and 27 assists for 52 points. Drafted by the Devils in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Studenic has 13 total NHL games played with the Devils scoring one goal and one assist.

Gauthier, 26, is a former first round draft pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs selected 21st overall in 2013. The Laval, Quebec native has 178 NHL games played with the Maple Leafs, Arizona Coyotes and Devils scoring 13 goals and 18 assists for 31 points. Over five seasons in the AHL, Gauthier scored 19 goals and 37 assists for 56 points.

The Comets will be back in action on Thursday afternoon for Veterans Day at 3:00 PM against the Syracuse Crunch inside the Adirondack Bank Center. For ticket information, please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

