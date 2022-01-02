Reign Tip Bakersfield in Overtime
January 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (15-6-2-1) used a furious comeback in the third period to force overtime and secured a victory on a game-winning shot by Quinton Byfield, defeating the Bakersfield Condors (8-8-3-3) at Toyota Arena by a score of 3-2 Sunday afternoon.
Forward Samuel Fagemo had the tying goal with less than two minutes remaining in the third, while Gabriel Vilardi got the comeback started with his third goal of the week against the Condors. Goaltender Garret Sparks made 34 saves in the win for the Reign, including multiple timely stops late in the game during the comeback.
Date: January 2, 2021
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd OT Final
BAK 0 2 0 0 2
ONT 0 0 2 1 3
Shots PP
BAK 36 0/2
ONT 39 1/4
Three Stars -
1. Quinton Byfield (ONT)
2. Garret Sparks (ONT)
3. Stuart Skinner (BAK)
W: Garret Sparks (34 saves)
L: Stuart Skinner (36 saves)
Next Game: Saturday, January 8, 2021 vs. San Diego | 6:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
