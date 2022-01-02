Koppanen and Voyer Record Three Points Each as Providence Wins 7-1 over Springfield
January 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, RI - Alex-Olivier Voyer and Joona Koppanen each recorded three points while Troy Grosenick made 26 saves on 27 shots as the Providence Bruins rolled to a 7-1 win over the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday afternoon. Providence went five-for-five on the penalty kill and scored two shorthanded goals. The P-Bruins were one-for-four on the power play and outshot Springfield, 33-27.
STATS
- Alex-Olivier Voyer recorded his first career Gordie Howe Hat Trick and three-point game with one goal, two assists, and a fight.
- Joona Koppanen also picked up his first career three-point game with two goals (one SHG, one PPG) and an assist.
- Cameron Hughes, Eduards Tralmaks, and Nick Wolff each scored a goal and recorded an assist.
Hughes scored a shorthanded goal for the second consecutive game and has six points (3G, 3A) in his last four games. Wolff has five points (1G, 4A) in his last four contests.
- Samuel Asselin, Justin Brazeau, Jakub Lauko, Tyler Lewington, Jack Studnicka, Urho Vaakanainen, and Chris Wagner each recorded one assist.
- Curtis Hall scored his first goal of the season.
- Troy Grosenick made 26 saves on 27 shots. His GAA this season is 1.92 paired with a .926 save percentage.
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will travel to Bridgeport, Connecticut, and take on the Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday, January 5 at Webster Bank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS
SPRINGFIELD 28 37
HARTFORD 26 32
HERSHEY 27 33
PROVIDENCE 25 30
CHARLOTTE 27 30
LEHIGH VALLEY 26 24
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 24 21
BRIDGEPORT 32 26
1st 2nd 3rd Final
SPRINGFIELD 0 1 0 1
PROVIDENCE 2 3 2 7
