Koppanen and Voyer Record Three Points Each as Providence Wins 7-1 over Springfield

January 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







PROVIDENCE, RI - Alex-Olivier Voyer and Joona Koppanen each recorded three points while Troy Grosenick made 26 saves on 27 shots as the Providence Bruins rolled to a 7-1 win over the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday afternoon. Providence went five-for-five on the penalty kill and scored two shorthanded goals. The P-Bruins were one-for-four on the power play and outshot Springfield, 33-27.

STATS

- Alex-Olivier Voyer recorded his first career Gordie Howe Hat Trick and three-point game with one goal, two assists, and a fight.

- Joona Koppanen also picked up his first career three-point game with two goals (one SHG, one PPG) and an assist.

- Cameron Hughes, Eduards Tralmaks, and Nick Wolff each scored a goal and recorded an assist.

Hughes scored a shorthanded goal for the second consecutive game and has six points (3G, 3A) in his last four games. Wolff has five points (1G, 4A) in his last four contests.

- Samuel Asselin, Justin Brazeau, Jakub Lauko, Tyler Lewington, Jack Studnicka, Urho Vaakanainen, and Chris Wagner each recorded one assist.

- Curtis Hall scored his first goal of the season.

- Troy Grosenick made 26 saves on 27 shots. His GAA this season is 1.92 paired with a .926 save percentage.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will travel to Bridgeport, Connecticut, and take on the Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday, January 5 at Webster Bank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS

SPRINGFIELD 28 37

HARTFORD 26 32

HERSHEY 27 33

PROVIDENCE 25 30

CHARLOTTE 27 30

LEHIGH VALLEY 26 24

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 24 21

BRIDGEPORT 32 26

1st 2nd 3rd Final

SPRINGFIELD 0 1 0 1

PROVIDENCE 2 3 2 7

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.