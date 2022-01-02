Eagles Recall Nielsen, Reassign Three to Utah
January 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transactions.
The following player has been recalled from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies:
Pos. Player Team (League)
D Andrew Nielsen Colorado Eagles (AHL)
The following players have been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies:
Pos. Player Team (League)
D Charle-Edouard D'Astous Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)
D Luke Martin Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)
G Peyton Jones Utah Grizzlies (ECHL)
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday, January 8th at 7:00pm MT at Tucson Convention Center Arena in Tucson, Arizona. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
