Moose Recall Philippe Desrosiers and Sign Evan Cormier to Tryout
January 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled goaltender Philippe Desrosiers from the Trois-Rivieres Lions of the ECHL. The club also announced today the team signed Newfoundland Growlers goaltender Evan Cormier to a professional tryout.
Philippe Desrosiers
Goaltender
Born Aug. 16, 1995 -- Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.
Height 6.01 -- Weight 204 -- Catches L
Desrosiers, 26, has suited up in one game for the Moose this season. The netminder allowed a single goal and made 22 saves in a 5-1 Manitoba victory in Chicago on Nov. 6. Desrosiers has appeared in 15 games for the Lions this season with a record of 12-3-0 to go along with a 2.64 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and one shutout.
Evan Cormier
Goaltender
Born Nov. 6, 1997 -- Bowmanville, Ont.
Height 6.03 -- Weight 201 -- Catches L
Cormier, 24, has suited up in 13 games for the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers this season with a record of 10-2-1 to go along with a 2.58 goals-against average and .902 save percentage. A fourth-round pick, 105th overall, of the New Jersey Devils in the 2016 NHL Draft, Cormier has 37 career AHL games to his name, spending time with the Binghamton Devils. The Bowmanville, Ont. product holds a 10-21-4 record supported by a 3.32 goals-against average, .892 save percentage and one shutout.
