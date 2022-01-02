Heat Burn Barracuda 4-1
January 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (11-14-1-0) were outshot 19-7 in the first period and allowed a pair of goals, and never could recover, falling 4-1 to the Stockton Heat (19-3-2-1) on Sunday afternoon at the SAP Center.
- Dustin Wolf (15-0-2) made 33 saves en-route to his 10th-consecutive win and his AHL best 15th win on the year. Wolf is now 3-0 against the Barracuda this year and has given up just one goal in each contest.
- Jakob Pelletier netted his 11th goal of year and now ranks T-third in the AHL in scoring (11+17().
- Scott Reedy notched his team-leading 14th goal in the losing effort and now has 23 points on the year (14+9=15). Reedy is now T-second in the AHL in goals.
- After the win, the Heat have now collected wins in seven-consecutive games at SAP Center. The last win over the Heat at the Shark Tank came on Mar. 19, 2019 (5-4 SOW).
The Barracuda return to action on Fri. Jan. 7 at 7:00 p.m. against the Henderson Silver Knights at the SAP Center. Throughout the 2021-22 season, all Friday games will feature $3 beers. For tickets, visit sjbarracuda.com/tickets.
Join The Battery for the new home of the Barracuda, you can put down a $50 deposit on Ticketmaster (CLICK HERE). Submitting your deposit will secure your spot next season at the team's brand-new 4,200-seat arena which is set to open next Aug. Once you secure a membership, one of our team members will contact you.
Place your deposit by Jan. 17 and receive a complimentary one-day pass to the '22 NHL Rookie Faceoff which will be held at the Barracuda's future home. Contact us today at 408-999-5757 to speak to one of our representatives or email us at sales@sjbarracuda.com.
