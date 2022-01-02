Heat Burn Barracuda 4-1

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (11-14-1-0) were outshot 19-7 in the first period and allowed a pair of goals, and never could recover, falling 4-1 to the Stockton Heat (19-3-2-1) on Sunday afternoon at the SAP Center.

- Dustin Wolf (15-0-2) made 33 saves en-route to his 10th-consecutive win and his AHL best 15th win on the year. Wolf is now 3-0 against the Barracuda this year and has given up just one goal in each contest.

- Jakob Pelletier netted his 11th goal of year and now ranks T-third in the AHL in scoring (11+17().

- Scott Reedy notched his team-leading 14th goal in the losing effort and now has 23 points on the year (14+9=15). Reedy is now T-second in the AHL in goals.

- After the win, the Heat have now collected wins in seven-consecutive games at SAP Center. The last win over the Heat at the Shark Tank came on Mar. 19, 2019 (5-4 SOW).

