Game Preview: Islanders at Bears, 3 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, this afternoon against the Bridgeport Islanders at GIANT Center. The Islanders are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's New York Islanders. Both teams are set to face-off for the first time since February 2020.

Bridgeport Islanders (10-16-2-3) at Hershey Bears (14-9-2-1)

January 2, 2022 | 3 PM | Game #27 | GIANT Center

Referees: Peter Schlittenhardt (#12), Jeremy Tufts (#78)

Linespersons: Colin Gates (#3), Tyler Loftus (#11)

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears closed 2021 on a high-note, beating the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins by a 6-1 margin on Dec. 29 at GIANT Center. After a scoreless opening frame, the Chocolate and White exploded for their highest-scoring period of the season with four tallies against Pens netminder Alex D'Orio. Tobias Geisser, Marcus Vela, Mason Morelli and Bobby Nardella all struck in the second period for the Bears, followed by goals in the final stanza from Dylan McIlrath and Ryan Dmowski. For Dmowski, the marker extended his goal-streak to five games, the longest mark in the AHL. The Bridgeport Islanders fell on the road last night to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, dropping a 2-1 overtime decision at the PPL Center in Allentown. Michael Dal Colle scored Bridgeport's only goal at 11:56 of the third period.

CAREER NIGHTS FOR #10 & #11

Bears forwards Shane Gersich and Mason Morelli both shared career-nights to conclude 2021. Gersich, 25, posted three assists in last Wednesday's win to set a new career-high for the most helpers in a single game. Additionally, Gersich's three-point night marked the second of his professional career. Previously, the Chaska, Minnesota native scored a hat-trick against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Jan. 31, 2020. Morelli became the first member of the Chocolate and White this season to record four points (1g, 3a) in a single game with a career night on Wednesday. In 20 games this season with Hershey, the third year pro has accumulated 10 points (4g, 6a).

THAT'S A FIRST:

A pair of skaters for the Chocolate and White are fresh off personal milestones, recording their first career American Hockey League goals on Wednesday. Blueliner Tobias Geisser opened the scoring and tallied his first North American professional goal early in the second frame. Geisser, 22, is in his third season with the Bears and holds five points (1g, 4a) in 70 games with Hershey. Marcus Vela, signed to a professional tryout on Dec. 21, 2021, scored minutes later on Wednesday night, also striking for his first AHL goal. Last season, Connor McMichael (Feb. 11, 2021), Damien Riat (Feb. 17, 2021) and Aliaksei Protas (Apr. 11, 2021) all enjoyed their first AHL goals also standing as the eventual game-winner.

FOLLOW THY SHEPARD:

Goaltender Hunter Shepard started Hershey's final two games of 2021 and produced consecutive stellar performances against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. In games on Dec. 27 and Dec. 29, Shepard made a combined 43 stops on 45 total shots. The Coleraine, Minnesota native enters with a 2-1-0 record, accompanied by a 2.34 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.

SCOUTING BRIDGEPORT:

The Islanders are led by veteran goal scorer Chris Terry who paces the club in goals (10), assists (15), points (25), and power play goals (3). In his sophomore AHL season, Terry led the Charlotte Checkers with 34 goals in the 2010-11 campaign. He later went on to score in Game 1 of Hershey's first round playoff series against the Checkers, eventually won by Charlotte in six games. Bridgeport's roster all features longtime former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Paul Thompson. The 33-year-old veteran forward scored the overtime game-winning goal against the Bears in the 2013 AHL Outdoor Classic on Jan. 20, 2013. Former Bears defenseman Paul LaDue is included in the Islanders' crop of blueliners and has totaled five points (1g, 4a) in 26 games this season. Bridgeport is under the direction of head coach Brent Thompson, a former Bears defenseman for three seasons (2000-03).

