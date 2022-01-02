Bears Top Islanders in Overtime on Sunday, 3-2

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears started 2022 with a 3-2 overtime victory on Sunday against the Bridgeport Islanders. Shane Gersich opened Hershey's scoring in the first period, and later provided the finishing touches with overtime heroics. The Bears improve to 15-9-2-1 and are 7-3-0-0 in their last 10 games.

Gersich's opening marker came at 9:04 after pouncing on a loose puck at the side of the net. Drake Rymsha threw the initial shot on frame, and Mason Morelli recorded the secondary helper. The Chocolate and White held Bridgeport to only one shot on goal in the first period, but the one shot was a breakaway chance buried by Islanders' veteran forward Chris Terry for the equalizer. At 12:49, Terry snuck behind the Bears defense and potted his team-best 11th goal of the campaign.

In the second period, Garrett Pilon tallied off the rush to restore Hershey's one-goal advantage. At 12:40, Pilon received a headman pass from Joe Snively and beat Islanders goaltender Ken Appleby from the right wing. Shots after 40 minutes were 21-10 Hershey with the Bears leading 2-1.

Bridgeport found the equalizer once more early in the third period to force sudden-death overtime. Erik Brown buried a centering feed from beneath the goal line off the tape of Felix Bibeau at 2:15. But in the 3-on-3 sudden-death frame, Gersich sent the hometown Hershey faithful home happy. Forcing a strip steal at center, Gersich walked in on a breakaway and beat Appleby five-hole for the game-winner. Final shots on goal totaled 27-24 Hershey. The Bears finished 0-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Hershey Bears return to action on Wednesday, January 5 when they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7 P.M. Ticket information is available online at HersheyBears.com.

