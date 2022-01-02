Goaltender Collin Delia Returns to IceHogs from Blackhawks
January 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (COVID-19 protocol) and assigned him to the active roster.
In addition, the team has also recalled forward Josiah Slavin to the active roster from the taxi squad, assigned forward MacKenzie Entwistle to the taxi squad from the active roster and re-assigned goaltender Collin Delia to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
The IceHogs are back in action at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Jan. 7 against the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. on a $2 Bud Light Friday! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets
Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
