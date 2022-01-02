Dallas Stars Reassign Thomas Harley and Adam Scheel to the Taxi Squad

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned defenseman Thomas Harley and goaltender Adam Scheel from the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), to the Taxi Squad.

Harley, 20, has recorded seven assists (0-7=7) in 17 AHL contests with Texas this season. He is tied for second among Texas defensemen and shares fifth among all team skaters with seven assists, while he shares second among team blueliners with seven points. Harley also leads Texas defensemen and is tied for second among all team skaters with four assists on the power play. The defenseman has registered nine shots on goal, seven blocked shots and four hits in 13:24 time on ice per game in seven NHL contests with Dallas this season.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound native of Syracuse, N.Y. was selected by Dallas in the first round (18th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Scheel, 22, has earned a 2-2-3 record with a .886 save percentage and a 3.57 goals against average in nine AHL games played with Texas in 2021-22. The goaltender has also appeared in six ECHL contests with the Idaho Steelheads, logging a 3-3-0 record with a .917 SV% and a 2.37 GAA. He owns a career 6-9-4 record with a 3.26 GAA and a .903 SV% in 21 career appearances in the AHL, all with Texas.

Additionally, Scheel notched a 52-18-5 record with a 1.95 GAA and a .916 SV% in 78 career NCAA appearances over three seasons with the University of North Dakota from 2018-19 to 2020-21. His career 1.95 GAA ranks first in school history, while his .916 SV% is good for sixth.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound native of Lakewood, Ohio was originally undrafted and signed as a free agent on April 1, 2021.

