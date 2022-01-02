American Hockey League Extends 2021-22 Season

January 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The American Hockey League Board of Governors has approved the extension of the 2021-22 calendar by six days. The regular season will now conclude on April 30, 2022.

"Nearly all of our 31 teams have seen their schedules impacted by COVID-related postponements," said AHL President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson. "Adding time to the end of the regular season will give our clubs more opportunities to reschedule these games."

The 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs are expected to finish before June 30.

The IceHogs are back in action at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Jan. 7 against the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. on a $2 Bud Light Friday! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets

Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

