Wild Fall to Moose in Sunday Matinee, 2-1

January 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







WINNIPEG, Man. - Iowa Wild (11-11-2-2; 26 pts.) dropped a Sunday afternoon contest to the Manitoba Moose (16-9-1-0; 33 pts.) on Jan. 2 at Canada Life Centre, 2-1. Iowa goaltender Trevin Kozlowski made 28 saves in his first start of the 2021-22 season.

Manitoba forward Declan Chisholm put a wrist shot past Kozlowski at 1:30 of the first period to give Manitoba a 1-0 lead.

Both teams recorded seven shots in the first period, but Manitoba led 1-0 after the first stanza.

At 4:37 of the second period, Moose forward Todd Burgess scored on a wrist shot from the left circle to give Manitoba a 2-0 lead.

With a 5-on-3 advantage and Iowa forward Kyle Rau parked in front of Moose goaltender Evan Cormier (29 saves), Wild forward Matt Boldy found the back of the net on a wrist shot from between both faceoff circles to make the score 2-1 in favor of Manitoba. Wild forwards Marco Rossi and Adam Beckman recorded assists on the goal.

Iowa outshot Manitoba 14-11 in the second period, however, the Moose led 2-1 after two periods. At the end of the second period, the Wild led 21-18 in shots.

Iowa pulled Kozlowski for the extra attacker with 1:17 remaining in the third period but could not beat Cormier again to tie the game, giving the Moose a 2-1 victory.

The Wild went 1-for-5 and the Moose went 0-for-2 on the power play in the game.

Up next, the Wild and the Moose play in Manitoba on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. CT.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.