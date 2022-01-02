Wild Fall to Moose in Sunday Matinee, 2-1
January 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
WINNIPEG, Man. - Iowa Wild (11-11-2-2; 26 pts.) dropped a Sunday afternoon contest to the Manitoba Moose (16-9-1-0; 33 pts.) on Jan. 2 at Canada Life Centre, 2-1. Iowa goaltender Trevin Kozlowski made 28 saves in his first start of the 2021-22 season.
Manitoba forward Declan Chisholm put a wrist shot past Kozlowski at 1:30 of the first period to give Manitoba a 1-0 lead.
Both teams recorded seven shots in the first period, but Manitoba led 1-0 after the first stanza.
At 4:37 of the second period, Moose forward Todd Burgess scored on a wrist shot from the left circle to give Manitoba a 2-0 lead.
With a 5-on-3 advantage and Iowa forward Kyle Rau parked in front of Moose goaltender Evan Cormier (29 saves), Wild forward Matt Boldy found the back of the net on a wrist shot from between both faceoff circles to make the score 2-1 in favor of Manitoba. Wild forwards Marco Rossi and Adam Beckman recorded assists on the goal.
Iowa outshot Manitoba 14-11 in the second period, however, the Moose led 2-1 after two periods. At the end of the second period, the Wild led 21-18 in shots.
Iowa pulled Kozlowski for the extra attacker with 1:17 remaining in the third period but could not beat Cormier again to tie the game, giving the Moose a 2-1 victory.
The Wild went 1-for-5 and the Moose went 0-for-2 on the power play in the game.
Up next, the Wild and the Moose play in Manitoba on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. CT.
