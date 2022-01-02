Blues Assign 3 Players to T-Birds

Springfield Thunderbirds defenseman Calle Rosen

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned goaltender Charlie Lindgren, forward Alexei Toropchenko, and defenseman Calle Rosen and to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds look for a third consecutive victory on Sunday afternoon when they visit the Providence Bruins at 3:05 p.m. at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

