Blues Assign 3 Players to T-Birds
January 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned goaltender Charlie Lindgren, forward Alexei Toropchenko, and defenseman Calle Rosen and to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
The Thunderbirds look for a third consecutive victory on Sunday afternoon when they visit the Providence Bruins at 3:05 p.m. at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.
Check out the Springfield Thunderbirds Statistics
Images from this story
|
Springfield Thunderbirds goaltender Charlie Lindgren
|
Springfield Thunderbirds forward Alexei Toropchenko
|
Springfield Thunderbirds defenseman Calle Rosen
