IceHogs Goalie Arvid Soderblom Becomes 103rd Alum to Skate with Blackhawks; Earns First NHL Start Tonight

January 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, IL - Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom became the 103rd Rockford IceHogs alumni to go to go from Rockford to the Blackhawks and the 136th to reach the National Hockey League, making his NHL debut last night at Nashville. He earns his first NHL start tonight against the Calgary Flames at United Center.

Söderblom made 15 saves against the Predators last night during the second and third periods, entering the contest in relief.

Playing in his first professional season in North America, Soderblom posted a 4-5-0 record with a .915 save percentage in nine games with Rockford during the 2021-22 campaign. Soderblom made 40 saves in his AHL debut on Oct. 16 at Chicago.

Söderblom, 22, originally agreed to terms with the Blackhawks on a two-year entry-level contract on May 13, 2021. He was second in the Swedish Hockey League with a .922 save percentage, shared second with a 2.03 goals-against average and four shutouts in 22 regular-season appearances during the 2020-21 campaign for Skellefteå AIK. He also appeared in two postseason contests and posted a .951 save percentage and 1.54 goals-against average.

The Göteborg, Sweden native went 16-14-0 with a .924 SV%, 2.38 GAA and two shutouts in 32 appearances with Tingsryds AIF of the HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second division during the 2019-20 season. Söderblom made his SHL debut in the 2016-17 season with Frölunda HC, appearing in one game.

