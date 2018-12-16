Reign Falls in OT

December 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





In their third meeting as AHL foes, the Colorado Eagles defeated the Ontario Reign 4-3 in overtime at Citizens Business Bank Arena on Saturday night. The Reign scored 1:06 into the first period to open the scoring and trigger Ontario's annual Teddy Bear Toss in front of 9,725 fans, the largest home crowd of the season thus far. Ontario and Colorado finished the first period tied at two. Following a scoreless second, Mikey Eyssimont's fifth goal of the season gave the Reign an edge early in the third but would be followed up by an Andrew Agozzino tally to tie the game again. In overtime, Logan O'Connor scored at the 23 second mark to cement a 4-3 overtime victory for the Eagles.

Date: December 15, 2018

Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

Attendance: 9,725

Box Score: https://bit.ly/2SSRJxO

Photos: https://bit.ly/2EkmwQ5

ONT Record: (9-9-3-2)

TUC Record: (15-5-2-1)

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

COL 2 0 1 1 0

ONT 2 0 1 0 0

Shots PP

COL 38 0/3

ONT 36 0/1

Three Stars:

1) TUC - Logan O'Connor

2) ONT - Philippe Maillet

3) TUC - Andrew Agozzino

GWG: Logan O'Connor (8)

W: Peter Budaj (3-4-2)

L: Pavel Francouz (13-5-2)

Next Game: Sunday, December 16 vs. San Jose, 3:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.