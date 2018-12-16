Reign Falls in OT
December 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
In their third meeting as AHL foes, the Colorado Eagles defeated the Ontario Reign 4-3 in overtime at Citizens Business Bank Arena on Saturday night. The Reign scored 1:06 into the first period to open the scoring and trigger Ontario's annual Teddy Bear Toss in front of 9,725 fans, the largest home crowd of the season thus far. Ontario and Colorado finished the first period tied at two. Following a scoreless second, Mikey Eyssimont's fifth goal of the season gave the Reign an edge early in the third but would be followed up by an Andrew Agozzino tally to tie the game again. In overtime, Logan O'Connor scored at the 23 second mark to cement a 4-3 overtime victory for the Eagles.
Date: December 15, 2018
Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
Attendance: 9,725
Box Score: https://bit.ly/2SSRJxO
Photos: https://bit.ly/2EkmwQ5
ONT Record: (9-9-3-2)
TUC Record: (15-5-2-1)
1st 2nd 3rd OT Final
COL 2 0 1 1 0
ONT 2 0 1 0 0
Shots PP
COL 38 0/3
ONT 36 0/1
Three Stars:
1) TUC - Logan O'Connor
2) ONT - Philippe Maillet
3) TUC - Andrew Agozzino
GWG: Logan O'Connor (8)
W: Peter Budaj (3-4-2)
L: Pavel Francouz (13-5-2)
Next Game: Sunday, December 16 vs. San Jose, 3:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
