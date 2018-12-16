Gulls Rally Again, Win in Shootout

December 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





The San Diego Gulls rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a 4-3 shootout win over the San Jose Barracuda tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego. The Gulls have erased two-goal deficits in consecutive games (1-0-0-1) and have earned points in four-of-seven contests when trailing after one period (2-3-0-2).

Max Jones scored his sixth and seventh goals of the season, his first career multi-goal game. The two points tied a career high set three previous times this season (last: Nov. 21 vs. Ontario; 1-1=2).

Sam Carrick scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season at 10:03 of the third period to tie the game at 3-3. Carrick also tallied an assist on Jones' first goal, his 200th AHL point, and is now riding a three-game point streak (2-3=5). He also has scored 10 points his last six games (5-5=10).

Troy Terry earned an assist on the Carrick goal and continues to pace the Gulls in scoring (8-14=22) and assists this season. Terry also now has a three-game point and assist streak (0-3=3).

Andy Welinski also earned an assist on the Carrick goal, and also has a three-game assist streak (0-3=3).

In his 500th career AHL contest and first at Pechanga Arena San Diego, Adam Cracknell scored the game-deciding goal in the shootout. Cracknell was acquired from Toronto in exchange for Steven Oleksy on Dec. 10. Jones and Kalle Kossila also tallied shootout goals.

Kevin Boyle made 28 saves in regulation and overtime, and stopped three shootout attempts en route to his fourth win of the season.

Tonight's attendance was 10,911. The Gulls will continue their three-game homestand vs. San Jose on Wednesday, Dec. 19 (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Sam Carrick

On the game

We have gone through a fair amount of adversity. We got down to an early two-goal deficit and guys just battled back. It was a game we needed as a group. We could it coming. We could feel that we were starting to play better and things were going to start happening for us soon.

On Adam Cracknell

[He] is exactly what we needed, a veteran presence. He's a very talkative guy which is great for our room. You always need more guys like that. For him to come in and bury that shootout winner, I was so happy for him. We needed it. It wasn't only him. For [Kalle Kossila] to tie it up, [Max Jones] had a great game too, and obviously [Kevin Boyle] stood on his head for us.

On his takeaways from the win

I think it goes back to the beginning of the year. We always talked about how much every game matters. Obviously, we aren't where we want to be right now in the standings. I think, especially coming into this Christmas break, we want to be on a roll. We want to be feeling good. There are still lots of hockey games left, so we're not panicking by any means, but now is the time to go on a run, string a bunch of wins together, and climb back up the standings.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the game

I was just super proud of the group. I thought our fight in the game was an excellent one. We were due for a tipping point, for it to go the other way. I loved our mindset. We didn't have a player here tonight that was asleep before 4 a.m. after getting back from Bakersfield. With San Jose just sitting here waiting for us, I thought it was a great testament of the work ethic, the heart and the mindset of this group.

On Max Jones

He was huge. He got two goals. He drew three penalties. On one of the penalties, we score on the power play. It was just a great effort from a player that is going to have a very great career.

On short shifts

As soon as your heart rate goes up, your brain turns off. We had a game plan that was part of it, to keep our shift length under what we would normally go for and that allowed us to churn our four lines, use all six of our defensemen and really maximize our bench. That was a real big contributor to the win.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.