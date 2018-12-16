Flames Recall Kerby Rychel from Stockton; Assign Jon Gillies & Andrew Mangiapane; Remove Mikael Backlund from IR
December 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have recalled forward Kerby Rychel from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. The Flames have reassigned goaltender Jon Gillies and forward Andrew Mangiapane to Stockton. Calgary has also removed forward Mikael Backlund from the IR.
Rychel, born in Torrance, California was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round (19th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft. The 24-year-old currently leads the Stockton Heat in scoring with 13 goals and eight assists for 21 points in 25 games. Rychel has 41 games of NHL experience with three goals and 11 assists for 14 points split between Columbus and Montreal. The Flames acquired Rychel on August 20, 2018 in a trade with Montreal that sent Hunter Shinkaruk to the Canadiens.
KERBY RYCHEL - LEFT WING
BORN: Torrance, CA DATE: October 7, 1994
HEIGHT: 6'1" WEIGHT: 210 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
DRAFT: CBJ - 1st round, 19th overall, in the 2013 NHL Draft
