Roadrunners Catch Chicago Hot, Fall 5-1 to the Wolves
December 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
The Roadrunners suffered a defeat at the hands of the red-hot Chicago Wolves for the second time in as many nights, falling by a 5-1 score Sunday evening at Allstate Arena.
Despite the rather unattractive result on the scoreboard, the Roadrunners nearly outshot the Wolves by a 2-1 margin, firing away 34 shots in comparison to Chicago's 18.
With the loss, the Roadrunners have now dropped three games in consecutive fashion for the first time all season.
The American Hockey League's leader in points, Brandon Pirri, continued his tear by netting the Wolves' first two goals of the evening, scoring one in each of the first two periods of play to give Chicago a 2-0 lead entering the third period.
Pirri's 38 points is stops among all AHL players; he finished the weekend with four (3G, 1A) against the Roadrunners.
T.J. Tynan upped the Wolves' lead to 3-0 less than a minute into the third and Daniel Carr tacked on to give Chicago a 4-0 lead with 9:54 to play in regulation.
With just over seven minutes left to play, and while the Roadrunners operated on their third power play of the evening, Brayden Burke deposited a deflected Jordan Gross shot into an open net to cut into Chicago's lead.
Burke's goal, his sixth of the season, made the score 4-1.
The Wolves added one more goal with 2:41 to play, Zach Whitecloud giving Chicago a 5-1 lead, the night's eventual final score.
Merrick Madsen stopped 13 of the 18 shots he faced, suffering his third loss of the season.
The Roadrunners will continue their four-game road trip Friday night when they take on the San Jose Barracuda at SAP Center, where the puck is scheduled to drop just after 8:00 PM MST.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2018
- Rampage Ride Power Play Surge to Third Straight Win - San Antonio Rampage
- Flames Recall Kerby Rychel from Stockton; Assign Jon Gillies & Andrew Mangiapane; Remove Mikael Backlund from IR - Stockton Heat
- Roadrunners Catch Chicago Hot, Fall 5-1 to the Wolves - Tucson Roadrunners
- Iowa Stumbles against San Antonio with 5-2 Loss - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Lose 1-0 Game in Bridgeport - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Gibson's 33-save shutout leads Bridgeport to weekend sweep on Sunday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- T-Birds' Three-Goal Second, Suffocating Defense Downs Bears - Springfield Thunderbirds
- 'Canes Reassign Three Players to AHL - Charlotte Checkers
- Bears Lose Third Straight, Fall 4-1 in Springfield - Hershey Bears
- Saarela Scores in OT to Push Win Streak to Six - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Streak Snapped by Checkers in Overtime - Utica Comets
- Game #26 Preview: Tucson at Chicago - Tucson Roadrunners
- Griffins Recall Moore, Sign Spezia to PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sabres Recall Guhle from Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Burgdoerfer, Elliott Reassigned to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Thunderbirds Sign F Matt Marcinew to PTO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 3:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- 'Cuda Fall 4-3 in Shootout, Extend Point Streak to Nine - San Jose Barracuda
- Hogs Fors Overtime, Notch Point in Loss to Texas - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Rally Again, Win in Shootout - San Diego Gulls
- IceHogs Release Forward Fejes from PTO - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Falls in OT - Ontario Reign
- Sabres Recall Matt Hunwick - Rochester Americans
- O'Connor Buries OT Winner to Give Colorado 4-3 Victory over Reign - Colorado Eagles
- Roadrunners Come up Short in 4-2 Loss to Chicago - Tucson Roadrunners
- Stockton Offense Tripped up in 1-0 Loss to Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Toronto Handles Moose 5-1 - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.