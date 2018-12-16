Roadrunners Catch Chicago Hot, Fall 5-1 to the Wolves

The Roadrunners suffered a defeat at the hands of the red-hot Chicago Wolves for the second time in as many nights, falling by a 5-1 score Sunday evening at Allstate Arena.

Despite the rather unattractive result on the scoreboard, the Roadrunners nearly outshot the Wolves by a 2-1 margin, firing away 34 shots in comparison to Chicago's 18.

With the loss, the Roadrunners have now dropped three games in consecutive fashion for the first time all season.

The American Hockey League's leader in points, Brandon Pirri, continued his tear by netting the Wolves' first two goals of the evening, scoring one in each of the first two periods of play to give Chicago a 2-0 lead entering the third period.

Pirri's 38 points is stops among all AHL players; he finished the weekend with four (3G, 1A) against the Roadrunners.

T.J. Tynan upped the Wolves' lead to 3-0 less than a minute into the third and Daniel Carr tacked on to give Chicago a 4-0 lead with 9:54 to play in regulation.

With just over seven minutes left to play, and while the Roadrunners operated on their third power play of the evening, Brayden Burke deposited a deflected Jordan Gross shot into an open net to cut into Chicago's lead.

Burke's goal, his sixth of the season, made the score 4-1.

The Wolves added one more goal with 2:41 to play, Zach Whitecloud giving Chicago a 5-1 lead, the night's eventual final score.

Merrick Madsen stopped 13 of the 18 shots he faced, suffering his third loss of the season.

The Roadrunners will continue their four-game road trip Friday night when they take on the San Jose Barracuda at SAP Center, where the puck is scheduled to drop just after 8:00 PM MST.

