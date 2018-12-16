Hogs Fors Overtime, Notch Point in Loss to Texas

Rockford, Ill. - Anton Forsberg made a season-high 49 saves to help the Rockford IceHogs secure a point for the fourth time in five games, but Adam Mascherin beat Forsberg in overtime to push the Texas Stars to a 3-2 victory over Rockford Friday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Mascherin scored the winning tally with 1:15 remaining in the overtime session. Forsberg made the initial save on a net drive from Nicholas Caamano, but Mascherin tapped home the rebound as it sat on the goal line.

Forsberg's 49 saves was the second highest single-game total of any AHL netminder this season. The effort also marked Forsberg's second consecutive game with over 40 saves.

Eric Condra initially got Texas on the board at the 3:45 mark of the second period. But as the stanza approached its conclusion, Jordan Schroeder provided the equalizer for the IceHogs on the power play, winning a net-front battle and tapping home the rebound of an Anthony Louis shot with just four seconds remaining in the frame.

Lucas Carlsson then lifted the IceHogs to the lead at the 8:04 mark of the third period. Carlsson carried the puck into the slot after nifty passing play from Alexandre Fortin and Luke Johnson freed up space for the defenseman, then fired it high to the blocker side of Texas goaltender Philippe Desrosier.

Joel L'Esperance evened the score for the Texas less than three minutes later, sending the IceHogs to their second overtime contest in as many nights.

Desrosier made 32 saves in the victory and now has wins in two consecutive starts.

