Rampage Ride Power Play Surge to Third Straight Win

December 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO, TX - Jordan Kyrou posted his second consecutive three-point game and netted one of four power play goals on the afternoon for San Antonio, as the Rampage (12-15-1) rolled to a 5-2 win over the Iowa Wild (14-7-7) on Sunday to complete a sweep of Ugly Sweater Weekend in front of 3,914 fans at the AT&T Center.

The Rampage have won three straight games and have points in ten of their last 13 contests (9-3-1). They have won seven of their last eight on home ice, leaping past the Manitoba Moose and out of the Central Division's final spot.

The Rampage had gone six games without a power play goal, but Klim Kostin opened the scoring with a power play marker at 17:44 of the first period. Zach Sanford, assigned to the Rampage from the St. Louis Blues on Monday and playing his first game with the Rampage since Oct. 13, fed Kostin in front of the Iowa net. Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen made the initial save, but Kostin flipped in the rebound for his fifth goal of the year.

Kostin was involved in the offense again in the second period, collecting the rebound of a Niko Mikkola point shot and sliding it to the side of the net for Chris Thorburn's first goal with the Rampage at 11:21, making it 2-0 San Antonio.

The Wild would break through in the final second of the second period when Gerald Mayhew redirected a Dmitry Sokolov shot past Ville Husso on 5-on-3 power play with .4 seconds remaining. Mayhew scored his eighth of the season to get Iowa on the board, 2-1.

San Antonio rattled off three power play goals in the third period in a span of 3:54. Kyrou struck first with a one-timer from the slot, beating Kahkonen with his sixth goal of the season at 6:12 to make it 3-1. At 9:17 during a 5-on-3 power play, Sanford found a rebound at the side of the net for his third goal of the season.

During that same power play, Mitch Reinke added to the lead, creeping down from the right point to finish a Kyrou feed for his second goal of the year.

Kyrou has points in six straight games, matching Reinke for the longest points streak by a Rampage player this season. During that six-game stretch, Kyrou has five goals and 13 points. Moving him into the team-lead for scoring.

Matt Read scored for Iowa at 19:15, his fifth of the year to make it 5-2. Husso stopped 24 of 26 shots he faced, earning his fourth win and back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

San Antonio's four power play goals were the team's most scored in a game this season.

The Rampage visit the Texas Stars at the HEB Center at Cedar Park on Friday, their sixth meeting of the season to open a weekend home-and-home series. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT., with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Kostin (5); Thorburn (1); Kyrou (6); Sanford (3); Reinke (2)

Ville Husso: 24 saves on 26 shots

Power Play: 4-for-8

Penalty Kill: 3-for-4

THREE STARS:

Jordan Kyrou - SA

Zach Sanford - SA

Klim Kostin - SA

