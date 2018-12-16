Gibson's 33-save shutout leads Bridgeport to weekend sweep on Sunday

BRIDGEPORT, Conn - Christopher Gibson matched his number with a 33-save shutout on Sunday, backstopping the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (17-8-3-1), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, to a 1-0 victory against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (14-11-3-1) at Webster Bank Arena. It also pushed Bridgeport's points streak at home to 14 games (11-0-2-1) - a new franchise record.

It was Gibson's (9-3-3) ninth professional blank sheet and his seventh with the Sound Tigers. It also extended his personal unbeaten in regulation streak to nine games (6-0-3) and was the first time Bridgeport has shutout an opponent this season.

The Sound Tigers received their lone goal from Sebastian Aho early in the first period with Mike Sislo and Chris Bourque adding assists. In addition, their penalty was a key piece to the afternoon, going 6-for-6 in the contest.

It completed Bridgeport's three-game weekend sweep of Atlantic Division opponents.

For the sixth consecutive game, the Sound Tigers opened the scoring when Aho netted his third goal of the season at 5:47 of the first period. Sislo skated to the slot and received a short pass from Chris Bourque, before he turned and dished a backhand feed to Aho on the left side. Aho created space and found a seam between the circles, then danced into a slick forehand-to-backhand move before beating Anthony Peters' glove with a well-placed backhander.

With the goal, Aho extended his points streak to five games, in which he has six points (one goal, five assists) during that span.

In the second period, the Penguins maintained possession for a chunk of the frame, however, Gibson remained stellar in net as he stopped all 11 shots on goal. The closest Wilkes-Barre/Scranton came to finding twine was Jarrett Burton's penalty shot that rang off the left post at 5:45.

The iron continued to ring in the third period, when Bourque rifled a shot off the crossbar from the top of the slot at the 6:00 mark. On the ensuing shift, Jeff Kubiak heard the same ping of the post after he ripped a snapshot from the left half wall, just 36 seconds after Bourque.

The Sound Tigers improved to nine games above .500 for the first time this season and continue to rank second in the Atlantic Division, seven points behind the Charlotte Checkers.

