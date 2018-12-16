Reign Beaten by San Jose
December 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign fell for the fourth straight game with a 5-2 loss against the San Jose Barracuda on Sunday afternoon at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Defenseman Kale Clague scored his second goal of the season, while forward Matt Moulson scored for the second straight night in defeat. Peter Budaj took the loss with a 33-save effort in net.
Date: December 16, 2018
Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA
Attendance: 7,771
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ1216BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ1216Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ1216PostGameQuotes
Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ftp2owWS_0
ONT Record: (9-10-3-2)
SJ Record: (16-3-1-3)
1st 2nd 3rd Final
ONT 0 2 0 2
SJ 2 1 2 5
Shots PP
ONT 26 0/2
SJ 38 1/5
Three Stars:
1) SJ - Alexander True
2) SJ - Nicholas DeSimone
3) SJ - Jonathon Martin
GWG: A. True (9)
W: Josef Korenar (10-1-1)
L: Peter Budaj (3-5-2)
Next Game: Friday, December 21 vs. San Diego, 7:00 PM PDT at Valley View Casino Center - San Diego, CA
