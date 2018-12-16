Barracuda Roll Past Reign 5-2

Ontario, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda (16-3-1-3) scored the first three goals on Sunday at Citizens Business Bank arena and rode the early success to a 5-2 win over the Ontario Reign (9-10-3-2) (Los Angeles Kings). In the victory, the Barracuda extended its point streak to 10 and its road point streak to five games.

Nick DeSimone (5) opened up the scoring in the first at 8:51 as the second-year pro collected the puck at the right point, walked the blueline, moved straight in on net from along the left wing and beat Peter Budaj on the shortside. San Jose would add to its lead at the 13-minute mark as Jon Martin (2) wired one in from distance as he spun a wrister off the crossbar.

In the second, Alex True (9) would make it 3-0 Barracuda as Jake Middleton fed the Denmark native in the slot and True beat Budaj as he was falling to his stomach on the power play. The Reign would make things interesting when Kale Clague (2) shoveled in a loose puck from atop the crease after San Jose had failed to clear it out of their end at 14:40, and then, Matt Moulson (8) would beat Josef Korenar from between the circles with just 18 seconds left in the second.

In the third, San Jose regained its swagger just a minute and two seconds into the period when Dylan Gambrell (6) batted an airborne puck out of mid-air to make it 4-2 San Jose. Francis Perron (11) would then join the party when True found San Jose's leading goal scorer in the low slot at 9:12. The assist for True was his third of the evening and it completed a career high four-point night. Things would boil over at 18:02 as Jeffrey Viel and Jamie Devane would chuck knucks late in the period, but at that point the game was already too far out of hand for Ontario to mount a comeback.

Korenar (10-1-1) made 24 saves for his 10th victory and third in a row, while Budaj (3-5-2) took the loss after allowing five goals on 38 shots.

The Barracuda wrap up their three-game road trip at San Diego on Wednesday before returning back to SAP Center on Friday for Teddy Bear Toss night. Fans are encouraged bring new or lightly used bears to the game and throw them on the ice when San Jose scores its first goal. For more info go to sjbarracuda.com/promotions.

