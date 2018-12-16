'Canes Reassign Three Players to AHL

December 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned forwards Clark Bishop and Janne Kuokkanen and goaltender Scott Darling to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.

Bishop, 22, has posted two points (1g, 1a) in 15 games with the Hurricanes this season. The St. John's, N.L., native made his NHL debut on Oct. 20 vs. Colorado and recorded his first NHL goal and assist at Anaheim on Dec. 7. The 6'1", 199-pound forward has tallied five points in 12 AHL games with the Checkers this season. Bishop was drafted by Carolina in the fifth round, 127th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Darling, 29, has recorded a 2-4-2 record with a 3.33 goals-against average and an .884 save percentage in eight games with the Hurricanes this season. The Newport News, Va., native has posted a 3-1-0 record with a 2.35 goals-against average and .911 save percentage in five AHL games this season with the Checkers. Since being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks on April 29, 2017, Darling has earned a 15-25-9 record with a 3.20 goals-against average and .887 save percentage in 51 games with the Hurricanes.

Kuokkanen, 20, skated in three games with the Hurricanes since being recalled on Dec. 12. The Oulunsalo, Finland, native has posted 27 points (11g, 16a) in 26 AHL games with the Checkers this season. The 6'1", 193-pound forward was drafted by the Hurricanes in the second round, 43rd overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft.

The Hurricanes continue their five-game homestand against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7 p.m. at PNC Arena. For more information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.