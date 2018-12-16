IceHogs Release Forward Fejes from PTO

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs today announced they have released forward Hunter Fejes from his Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement.

Fejes, 24, skated in seven games with Rockford, collecting 16 penalty minutes and six shots on goal. He made his team debut on Nov. 9 at Milwaukee and registered a season-high seven penalty minutes on both Nov. 10 at Chicago and Nov. 23 vs. the Wolves.

The Anchorage, Alaska native has combined for one goal and four assists in 40 AHL games over parts of four seasons from 2015-19. Fejes scored his lone goal while with Tucson during the 2016-17 season vs. the Ontario Reign.

