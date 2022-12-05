Reign Earn 5-2 Win Over Condors

Storyline: Quinton Byfield's first professional hat trick powered the Ontario Reign (12-6-0-1) to a 5-2 win over the Bakersfield Condors (8-11-1-0) Sunday night at Toyota Arena which also featured 27 saves from goaltender Cal Petersen in between the pipes. The Reign have now won five of their last six games during a lengthy homestand that will wrap up on Wednesday night against Henderson.

Two of Ontario's five goals came shorthanded, including a penalty shot strike by Rasmus Kupari. Frederic Allard also scored his first goal of the year in the third period to extend the Reign lead and Cameron Gaunce had his first multi-point effort of the season with two assists.

Date: December 4, 2022

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Three Stars -

1. Quinton Byfield (ONT)

2. Cal Petersen (ONT)

3. Xavier Bourgault (BAK)

W: Cal Petersen

L: Ryan Fanti

Next Game: Wednesday, December 7, 2022 vs. Henderson | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

