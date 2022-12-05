Blue Jackets Assign Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to Monsters, Recall Forward Kirill Marchenko

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to the Monsters and recalled forward Kirill Marchenko from Cleveland. In four appearances for Columbus this season, Fix-Wolansky posted an even rating and added 10-12-22 with six penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 14 ppearances for Cleveland. In 16 appearances for the Monsters this season, the first action of his North American pro career, Marchenko posted 8-11-19 with eight penalty minutes and currently ranks among the AHL's rookie leaders in points (19, 2nd), power-play points (9, T2nd), goals (8, T5th), power-play goals (4, T2nd), assists (11, T4th), and power-play assists (5, T6th).

A 5'7", 186 lb. right-shooting native of Edmonton, AB, Fix-Wolansky, 23, was selected by Columbus in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and contributed 1-1-2 in ten career NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets spanning parts of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. In 119 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of four seasons from 2019-22, Fix-Wolansky contributed 41-49-90 with 99 penalty minutes. Fix-Wolansky embarked on his professional career with the Monsters during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs, supplying 1-1-2 in three games played. Fix-Wolansky currently leads Cleveland in scoring this year and ranks tied for the Monsters' team lead in goals (10) and assists (12).

Prior to his professional career, Fix-Wolansky notched 93-152-245 with 202 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 206 career WHL appearances for his hometown Edmonton Oil Kings spanning parts of three seasons from 2016-19. In 2018-19, Fix-Wolansky served as Edmonton's captain and was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team.

A 6'3", 187 lb. right-shooting native of Barnaul, Russia, Marchenko, 22, was selected by Columbus in the second round (49th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In 114 career appearances for Tugra Khanty-Mansiysk and SKA St. Petersburg in Russia's KHL spanning parts of five seasons from 2017-22, Marchenko registered 34-30-64 with 33 penalty minutes and a +31 rating. Internationally, Marchenko helped Russia claim the Silver Medal at the 2019-20 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship and the Bronze Medal at the 2018-19 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

