Gross Recalled by Predators

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Jordan Gross from Milwaukee.

Gross has skated in three games with the Predators this season, his last appearance coming on Nov. 8 at Seattle. The game before, Gross scored his first two career NHL goals, helping Nashville to a come-from-behind victory at Vancouver on Nov. 5; in doing so, he became the first defenseman in Predators history to score his first two career NHL goals in the same contest. With the Admirals, Gross is producing at nearly a point-per-game pace, leading team blueliners with 11 points (2g-9a) in 13 games. He tallied an assist on Saturday at Manitoba to give him four points (1g-3a) in his last five games, and he has been held off the scoresheet in just four of his AHL contests this season.

Undrafted, Gross has played in 13 career NHL games since making his League debut on Dec. 22, 2019 with Arizona, tallying six points (2g-4a). In parts of five AHL campaigns, Gross has amassed 130 points (27g-103a) in 192 games, including consecutive seasons with at least 25 points in 2018-19 and 2019-20 with Tucson. Last season, Gross earned a spot on the AHL's First All-Star Team and won the Eddie Shore Award, given to the league's most outstanding defenseman, after recording 65 points (10g-55a) in 61 games for the Colorado Eagles. In addition to leading all AHL blueliners in points and assists (55) - both of which stood as career highs - he also equaled his previous top marks in games played (61) and goals (10) last season, his fourth as a professional.

Milwaukee continues its five-game roadtrip Wed., Dec. 7 at Rockford. The Admirals return to Milwaukee Wed., Dec. 14 to host the Hartford Wolfpack at Panther Arena.

