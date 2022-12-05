"Why I Kneel": the Importance of Faith in Josiah Slavin's Life

Following this Saturday's game, as part of "Faith & Family Night," we invite you to attend "Why I Kneel" to hear Josiah Slavin talk about the importance of faith in his life both on and off the ice. This event will take place on the BMO Center concourse at the top of the escalators near FanZone after the game.

Saturday night is also Josiah Slavin Designed Hat Night with the first 1,500 fans through the doors receiving a hat designed by the IceHogs forward. If that's not enough, Saturday is also our annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Fans are invited to bring new stuffed animals to the game and after the IceHogs score their first goal, toss the stuffed animals onto the ice. The stuffed animals will be collected and distributed throughout the community to children of need to help brighten their holiday season.

