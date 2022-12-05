Maier to Phantoms, Nagle to Reading

December 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled goaltender Nolan Maier from the Reading Royals and have loaned goaltender Pat Nagle from the Phantoms to Reading.

Maier, 21, won in his AHL debut with the Phantoms on November 26 with 14 saves in a 5-1 victory against Rochester. With the Reading Royals this season, Maier has gone 6-2-1, 2.28, .910. He is on a personal seven-game win streak between the two teams combined. The 6'0" tall native of Yorkton, SK set an all-time WHL record with 122 career wins with the Saskatoon Blades of the WHL.

Nagle, 35, is 0-1-1, 3.95, .901 with the Phantoms this season and also 3-2-0, 3.46, .881 with Reading. Last year with the Phantoms, he went 10-6-6, 2.74, .904 while also playing in 17 games with Reading where he was 11-3-3, 2.41, .925.

Nagle received a tremendous honor when he was selected to the USA Olympics Team that competed in Beijing, China in February. The accomplished goaltender is third all-time in ECHL history with 205 career wins and he has also played in 62 AHL games, primarily with Lehigh Valley and Grand Rapids, going 26-25-9, 2.74, .905.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms next play at the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday and then host the Charlotte Checkers for a pair of games on Friday with Berks $1 Hot Dogs and Saturday featuring a Phantoms Hat giveaway from Service Electric.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Wednesday, December 7 (7:00) at Hartford Wolf Pack

Friday, December 9 (7:05) vs. CHARLOTTE CHECKERS

Saturday, December 10 (7:05) vs. CHARLOTTE CHECKERS

Friday, December 16 (7:05) at Providence Bruins

Saturday, December 17 (7:05) vs. PROVIDENCE BRUINS

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.