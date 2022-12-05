Anaheim Ducks Reassign Pavol Regenda to San Diego

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned left wing Pavol Regenda to San Diego, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Regenda, 22 (12/7/99), recorded 1-2=3 points in 14 NHL games this season, scoring his first NHL goal Nov. 9 vs. Minnesota after making his NHL debut Oct. 12 vs. Seattle. The 6-4, 212-pound forward recorded a point in each of his first four career AHL games with San Diego from Nov. 2-8 (2-2=4, +2) prior to his recall to Anaheim Nov. 9.

A native of Michalovce, Slovakia, Regenda helped Slovakia to a bronze medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, scoring 1-3=4 points with a +5 rating. He also represented his country at the 2022 World Championship, leading Slovakia in goals (5) while ranking tied for second among team leaders in scoring (5-1=6 points in eight games). Regenda also appeared at the 2019 World Junior Championship (1-2=3 in five games) and 2017 U-18 World Championship. Regenda skated in 93 career Extraliga games (2020-22) with HK Dukla Michalovce, recording 26-38=64 points with a +20 rating and 119 PIM.

