Panthers Recall Zac Dalpe and Matt Kiersted, Checkers Recall Dominic Franco and Robert Calisti

The Panthers made another pair of transactions on Monday, recalling Zac Dalpe and Matt Kiersted from Charlotte.

Dalpe leads the Checkers and is tied for 11th in the AHL with 10 goals through his first 19 games and ranks third on the team in points (15). The team captain played in one game for the Panthers last season and has yet to appear for Florida this year.

Kiersted has posted one assist in 12 games for Charlotte this season. The sophomore defenseman began the campaign with Florida - logging 10 games with the Panthers - and has 27 NHL contests under his belt across his career.

In corresponding moves, forward Dominic Franco and defenseman Robert Calisti have been assigned from the ECHL's Florida Everblades to Charlotte.

Franco, 26, leads the Everblades in scoring with 14 points (4g, 10a) in 16 games. The Rhode Island native is in his third pro season and has split his time between the AHL and ECHL - posting 35 points (14g, 21a) in 42 career ECHL games with Cincinnati and Florida and 13 points (4g, 9a) in 55 AHL games with Rochester. Prior to turning pro Franco spent four years playing college hockey for Army, notching 97 points (45g, 52a) in 141 games and earning spots on the Second All-Conference Team and the AHA All-Rookie Team during his collegiate career.

Calisti, 21, has posted nine points in 17 games for Florida, leading the Everblades and tying for the league lead among defensemen with six goals. The Ontario native - who made his pro debut and played one game for Belleville in 2020-21 - is coming off a four-year junior career with Soo where he recorded 114 points (41g, 73a) in 195 OHL games.

Franco and Calisti will jump onto a Checkers club that kicks off a three-game road trip tomorrow in Hershey, while the Panthers finish off their road trip in Winnipeg tomorrow before returning for four straight games in the Sunshine State.

