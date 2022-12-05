Weekly Report: December 5, 2022

The Checkers wrapped up their home stand with a pair of tightly contested meetings with Lehigh Valley and ultimately skated away with a weekend split.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Team Statistics

Overall record

12-6-2-1

Home record

8-3-1-0

Road record

4-3-1-1

Last week's record

1-1-0-0

Last 10 games

6-3-1-0

Division Standings

4th

Conference Standings

5th

League Standings

8th

Checkers 2, Phantoms 3

Checkers 6, Phantoms 4

Three Stars Of The Week

3rd Star

Riley Nash

1g, 2a

2nd Star

Logan Hutsko

2g, 1a

1st Star

Chris Tierney

0g, 4a

QUICK HITS

TIERNEY TEARS IT UP

Chris Tierney picked up a pair of assists in each game against Lehigh Valley, giving him 12 points in his last 12 games. The veteran forward now has four multi-point games this season, all of which have come since Nov. 13. Tierney's play has earned him a call-up to the Panthers as they navigate a string of injuries during their current West-Coast swing.

NASH NETS MORE

Riley Nash turned in a three-point weekend against Lehigh Valley, potting a goal on Friday and a pair of helpers on Saturday. The goal was Nash's second shorthanded tally of the year, putting him halfway to the franchise single-season record. Over the last nine games Nash has found the scoresheet in seven of them and has amassed 10 points across that stretch.

HUTSKO STAYS HOT

Logan Hutsko has goals in each of his last two games and three points across that stretch. This marks the second time in his career that Hutsko has recorded goals in back-to-back games, with the first instance coming in late October of his rookie season.

SHORTHANDED STRUGGLES

The Charlotte penalty kill has hit a bit of a skid as of late, dropping to the bottom half of the AHL rankings. In Saturday's win over Lehigh Valley the Phantoms converted three times on four man advantages, bringing the total over Charlotte's last four games to five power-play goals allowed on 12 times shorthanded.

On the flip side, the Checkers netted a shorthanded tally in each contest over this weekend to give them three on the season - a total that sits two shy of the league lead.

RAINING GOALS

After a stretch that saw them score three or fewer goals in four straight games, the Checkers broke out in a big way on Saturday by pumping in six goals on Lehigh Valley. It marked the fourth time this season that the Checkers have scored at least five goals in a game.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

This rocket from Lucas Carlsson proved to be the deciding goal in Charlotte's big win over Lehigh Valley on Saturday!

The two goal lead is, once again, BACK pic.twitter.com/rIrcciqwN9

- Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) December 4, 2022

RANKS

Riley Nash is tied for second in the AHL in shorthanded goals (2)

Zac Dalpe is tied for second in the AHL in game-winning goals (3)

Anthony Bitetto is tied for the league lead among defensemen in shorthanded goals (1)

Michael Del Zotto is tied for fifth among AHL defensemen in shots on goals (58)

Michael Del Zotto is tied for ninth among AHL defensemen in power-play assists (6)

Lucas Carlsson is tied for sixth among AHL defensemen in game-winning goals (1)

Patrick Giles is tied for second among AHL rookies in shorthanded assists (1)

Alex Lyon is tied for ninth in the AHL in wins (6)

Mack Guzda ranks eighth among rookie goalies in goals-against average (2.76)

Mack Guzda is tied for sixth among rookie goalies in save percentage (.908)

INJURIES

Johnny Ludvig has missed 13 games starting 11/5

Connor Bunnaman has missed one game starting 12/3

Transactions

Incoming

12/4 - Xavier Cormier - Recalled from Florida (ECHL)

Outgoing

12/4 - Chris Tierney - Recalled by Florida (NHL)

12/3 - Max Gildon - Assigned to Bakersfield (AHL)

By the Numbers

CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK

Power play 24.4% 9th

Penalty kill 79.5% 18th

Goals per game 3.14 16th

Shots per game 32.57 10th

Goals allowed per game 3.10 t-14th

Shots allowed per game 29.95 10th

Penalty minutes per game 10.64 30th

LEADERS

CATEGORY LEADER(S)

Points Riley Nash (19), Chris Tierney (16), Zac Dalpe (15)

Goals Zac Dalpe (10), Anton Levtchi (7), Riley Nash, Logan Hutsko (6)

Assists Chris Tierney, Riley Nash (13), Santtu Kinnunen (9)

Power play goals Zac Dalpe (4), Anton Levtchi (3), Four tied (2)

Shorthanded goals Riley Nash (2), Anthony Bitetto (1)

Game-winning goals Zac Dalpe (3), Anton Levtchi (2), Four tied (1)

Shots on goal Michael Del Zotto (58), Zac Dalpe (57), Connor Bunnaman (46)

Penalty minutes Connor Bunnaman (30), Gerry Mayhew (24), Anthony Bitetto, Matt Kiersted (16)

Plus/minus Aleksi Heponiemi, Riley Nash (+6), Logan Hutsko (+5)

Wins Alex Lyon (6)

Goals-against average Mack Guzda (2.76)

Save percentage Mack Guzda (.908)

