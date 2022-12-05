Christian Wolanin Named AHL Player of the Week

December 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The American Hockey League announced today that Abbotsford Canucks defenseman Christian Wolanin has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 4, 2022.

Wolanin recorded nine assists and 10 points in four games last week, helping the Canucks to a perfect start to their six-game homestand.

On Tuesday evening, Wolanin recorded three assists in Abbotsford's 6-3 victory over Bakersfield, and came back with a goal, an assist and first-star honors in a 4-3 win in Wednesday's rematch with the Condors.

On Saturday, he picked up another assist as the Canucks got past Laval, 7-5. And finally, Wolanin tied a team record with four assists on Sunday and was again named the game's first star as Abbotsford defeated the Rocket, 6-3.

Five of Wolanin's assists during the week came on the power play, helping the Canucks go 7-for-17 (41.2 percent) over the four games.

With points in 12 straight games, Wolanin owns the longest scoring streak in the AHL so far this season. He has recorded 21 points over that span and has totaled four goals and 20 assists for 24 points in 20 games overall.

A fifth-year pro out of the University of North Dakota, Wolanin has skated in 109 career AHL contests with Abbotsford, Ontario and Belleville and has totaled 13 goals and 64 assists for 77 points. He also participated in the AHL All-Star Classic as a rookie in 2019.

Originally a fourth-round selection by Ottawa in the 2015 NHL Draft, Wolanin has played 70 games in the NHL with Ottawa, Los Angeles and Buffalo and has tallied six goals and 14 assists. He signed as a free agent with the Vancouver Canucks on July 14, 2022.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.