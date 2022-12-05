IceHogs Recall Weeks from Indy

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that they have recalled goaltender Mitchell Weeks from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Weeks has appeared in five games for the IceHogs this season compiling a 3-1 record with a .909 save percentage and a 2.95 goals against average during his first pro campaign. Additionally, Weeks has also appeared in 11 games for the Fuel this season and holds an 8-2 record with a .901 save percentage and 3.00 goals against average with Indy.

Rockford's next home game will be Wednesday, Dec. 7 against the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. on another Wet Your Whistle Wednesday. Get a ticket to the game and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. To unlock the offer on Ticketmaster, use code WYWED before selecting your seats.

To honor the region's rich manufacturing history and the uniqueness of the "Screw City" nickname long associated with Rockford, the IceHogs will become the Screw City IceHogs for Friday's 7 p.m. game against the Iowa Wild. The IceHogs will wear special Screw City jerseys for the contest and fans can purchase unique Screw City merch at the IceHogs team store. That Friday is also another $2 Beer Night presented by Bud Light and WXRX. Cans of Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light will be available for just $2 through the second intermission!

The annual Teddy Bear Toss game returns on Saturday at 7 p.m. when the IceHogs once again battle the Wild. Fans are invited to bring new stuffed animals to the game and after the IceHogs score their first goal, toss the stuffed animals onto the ice. The stuffed animals will be collected and distributed throughout the community to children of need to help brighten their holiday season.

