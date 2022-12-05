Screw City Night, Teddy Bear Toss, Josiah Slavin Hat Night Highlight Exciting Week at BMO

We've got three unique and fun-filled nights of hockey and entertainment on tap to start off your December!

The IceHogs will take on the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. on Wednesday on another Wet Your Whistle Wednesday. Get a ticket to the game and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. To unlock the offer on Ticketmaster, use code WYWED before selecting your seats.

Wednesday night is also another Winning Weekday - if the IceHogs win Wednesday night all fans will receive a voucher for any future weekday (M-TH) game this season.

To honor the region's rich manufacturing history and the uniqueness of the "Screw City" nickname long associated with Rockford, the IceHogs will become the Screw City IceHogs for Friday's 7 p.m. game against the Iowa Wild. The IceHogs will wear special Screw City jerseys for the contest and fans can purchase unique Screw City merch at the IceHogs team store.

That Friday is also another $2 Beer Night presented by Bud Light and WXRX. Cans of Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light will be available for just $2 through the second intermission!

Our annual Teddy Bear Toss game returns on Saturday at 7 p.m. when the IceHogs once again battle the Wild.

Fans are invited to bring new stuffed animals to the game and after the IceHogs score their first goal, toss the stuffed animals onto the ice. The stuffed animals will be collected and distributed throughout the community to children of need to help brighten their holiday season.

In 2021, a record-setting 4,753 stuffed animals were donated to the cause, bringing the grand total of stuffed animals donated in the history of the event in Rockford to over 48,000.

Let's go even bigger this season!

Saturday is also Josiah Slavin Designed Hat Night as the first 1,500 fans will receive a sweet lid designed by Josiah. Following the game, as part of "Faith & Family Night," we invite you to attend "Why I Kneel" as Josiah will talk about the importance of faith in his life both on and off the ice. This event will take place on the BMO Center concourse at the top of the escalators near FanZone.

PARKING: Cash is longer be accepted at the downtown parking locations. Pre-purchasing parking is highly recommended and can be done through the IceHogs mobile app, the ABM app, or the ParkWhiz app. Once you have purchased your parking, either pre-load your license plate into the system for touchless entry or pull up the associated barcode to scan at the parking gate.

